It’s now unsafe to be a PF member – Kafwaya
PF presidential hopeful Mutotwe Kafwaya says it’s now unsafe to be a member of the former ruling party.
In an interview, Wednesday, Kafwaya said it was surprising that only those who served under the PF administration were being arrested.
“God judges actions and he also judges motives. There are people, when UNIP was in power, when MMD was in power, when PF was in power and now that UPND is …
Credit: News Diggers
Indeed God judges motives. Sir, you never used to see then what God is revealing to you? That only UPND were being arrested in following then in the bush? That they could not attend church unless with a permit? That their preside t was arrested more times than he can remember? That bus stops were no go areas? Shame! Sad that God is only showing you these things now!
Kafwaya, it’s of which is a criminal organisation and pf members deserve what is coming to them.