It’s only crime when it affects the Opposition



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote



In August 2021, Nakonde MP, Lucas Simumba had his lodge and vehicle burnt by identified UPND members.





Similarly Sunbeam Lodge in Masaiti District, belonging to Stardy Mwale and PF candidate was burnt to ashes in suspected arson.



These were calculated, vile and senseless acts of violence and crime.





Justice demands that the cases are dealt with fairly, with the same vigour. But it is now established that the pursuit of the law only affects members of the Opposition.