It’s only crime when it affects the Opposition
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote
In August 2021, Nakonde MP, Lucas Simumba had his lodge and vehicle burnt by identified UPND members.
Similarly Sunbeam Lodge in Masaiti District, belonging to Stardy Mwale and PF candidate was burnt to ashes in suspected arson.
These were calculated, vile and senseless acts of violence and crime.
Justice demands that the cases are dealt with fairly, with the same vigour. But it is now established that the pursuit of the law only affects members of the Opposition.
There is selective justice right now.
If you are UPND or a Zambezi dweller, you are untouchable. You can insult, steal or abuse office. At worst, when the evidence is in public domain, you will only get fired, but never arrested.
Vote with your stomachs in 2026.
Vote wisely in 2026.