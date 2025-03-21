It’s opposition that wanted to amend Constitution – Mweetwa



By Esther Chisola



Chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the opposition parties wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti asking to amend the Constitution.





And Mweetwa has accused former Attorney General Musa Mwenye of creating fictions within his head about the Constitution.





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Tuesday, Mweetwa said opposition political parties in 2023 wrote to Speaker Mutti asking for permmision to move a motion to amend, only that most were sus



