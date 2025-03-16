ITS OUR TIME, SAYS MARKY 2…Calls Young People To Join The Movement

ITS OUR TIME, SAYS MARK 2
…Calls Young People To Join The Movement.
Popular Singer Mulaza Kaira has jumped into the political ring calling Young people to take their leadership role.
Kaira better known as Mark2 has declared his intention to run for a parliamentary seat in Nchanga on the Copperbelt province.
He has called on the Young people to join the Movement. He has not stated under which political party he will run.
“It’s Our Time..
Join The Movement..
The Young People Movement..” he has said.
Zambian Eye Political Analyst says 2026 elections will will be exciting with alot of surprises. The election is likely to produce a number of Young celebrities and Independent members of Parliament.
Zambian Eye, 15th March 2025.
I hope the young people will not just add on to the circus of the other youthful parliamentarians. We need maturity in that August House please.
Parliament and Leadership in general calls for maturity and integrity indeed.
We have been disappointed by all the youthful people like Binwell Mpundu, Munir Zulu, JJ, Kafwaya etc.
These people have gone to Parliament to make contagious contaminant noise in Parliament instead of looking at what things matter to move this country forward.
We will not take a chance again unless one proves themselves like the two youth and sport PSs.
Pilato has impressed and you can see that him and his colleague have shown maturity.
Please don’t compare the 2 PSs to the voted ones.
Pipo are against Binwell Mpundu bcoz he’s fixing the UPND party!
And these guys ll b back to parliament next year bcoz of hunger being experienced by majority voters!
Really ? How is Binwell fixing the ruling Party apart from empty and useless lies?
Tell the nation what contribution he has made to his constituency? Talk is cheap. Action speaks louder then words.
Provided the movement is law fearing and is operating peacefully.And hoping we shall not see or hear languages like at that funeral.
That’s the problem with us Zambians or blacks, we can’t keep our lane