ITS OUR TIME, SAYS MARKY 2…Calls Young People To Join The Movement

ITS OUR TIME, SAYS MARK 2

…Calls Young People To Join The Movement.



Popular Singer Mulaza Kaira has jumped into the political ring calling Young people to take their leadership role.



Kaira better known as Mark2 has declared his intention to run for a parliamentary seat in Nchanga on the Copperbelt province.



He has called on the Young people to join the Movement. He has not stated under which political party he will run.





“It’s Our Time..

Join The Movement..

The Young People Movement..” he has said.



Zambian Eye Political Analyst says 2026 elections will will be exciting with alot of surprises. The election is likely to produce a number of Young celebrities and Independent members of Parliament.



Zambian Eye, 15th March 2025.