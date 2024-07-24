It’s pouring scandals in UPND government – Sakwiba Sikota

It’s pouring scandals in UPND government



IT is pouring corruption scandals in the country and President Hakainde Hichilema should either consider resigning as he has failed to superintend on the affairs of the country or should take a leaf from his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto and disband his Cabinet so that he can begin afresh, State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota has said.



Mr Sikota says President Hichilema has showed traits of a failed leader who is failing to supervise himself thereby creating a conducive atmosphere of unchecked scandals in all the sectors while “sticking his foot in it,” only shifts those he feels are in the erring ministries.



He is wondering what exactly the head of State was trying to achieve by transferring Mr Peter Kapala from the Ministry of Energy and Ms Sylvia Masebo from Health when the two ministers had been scandal-ridden.