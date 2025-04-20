It’s President Hichilema to blame Squarely for the enactment of draconian cyber laws- UPND Member  George N Mtonga

It’s President Hichilema to blame Squarely for the enactment of draconian cyber laws



George N Mtonga Wote:



No. Im not going to say that its people around him. He made it definitively clear that he is incharge. You guys used to give Edgar Lungu the same attitude of saying its people around him that are messing up.



I wont do that. The passage of the cyber law with its contents to supress freedom of speech is squarely on President Hakainde Hichilema and if he wanted to change it he would have instructed them to change it.





This is 100% on him.



I place the blame on him for selling us out!! We stood against this bill and for good reasons. He stood against it for good reasons. But he has allowed it and expanded it.



So i 100% place it on him.



George N. Mtonga

Kabushi Constituency