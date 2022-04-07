ITS PROPAGANDA, I WAS NOT FIRED BEFORE MY RESIGNATION- DR SAMPA

Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) Dr Brian Sampa has described as political propaganda claims that he was dismissed before his resignation.

Dr Sampa told the Mast that he was shocked by the decision of the ministry of health to publish a letter written by the provincial medical director purporting that he was dismissed from the civil service commission when the letter was merely written to recommend his dismissal.

“That is not how a dismissal letter looks like . I actually saw that letter when I was announcing my resignation but I did not bring it out because it was a mere recommendation . I was going to look foolish if I had posted it. It was a mere recommendation from the province (Lusaka),” said Dr Sampa.

“I have resigned because the ministry of health was using my job to try and make me not to speak . I realised that my job was impinging on my progress when it came to advocating for quality health.”