ITS SHOCKING AND MORE IS COMING, SAYS PROPHET ISAAC OF MONZE

Zambia’s Renowned Clergyman Prophet ISAAC Praise has described it as shocking and unprecedented the move by President Hakainde Hichilema to pay over 17,000 teachers even before they start working.

Speaking in Monze yesterday, the Man of God said the move by the Republican President shows that he really cares for the people.

He noted that in the past, people were only put on payroll after working for more than two months while others could even spend a year without receiving their salaries.

The Prophet thanked President HH for showing love and care to the Zambian workers and urged him to eqally redeploy and place on payroll the 1,600 teachers who were recruited by the Patriotic Front in 2020 but not placed on payroll.

“President Hakainde Hichilema’s performance in the one year he has been in office is shocking, amazing and unprecedented.We thank God for him and we know more good things are coming”, he said.