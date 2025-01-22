IT’S SHOCKING THAT BOZ BLAMED US FOR THEIR SYSTEM FAILURE – ZESCO



ZESCO has wondered why the Bank of Zambia attributed its recent system failure to the utility company when it has installed power back-up systems.



Last week, BoZ explained that the disruption on interbank fund transfers and settlements service which occurred on January 16, 2025 was caused by frequent power outages.





Close sources had indicated that BoZ’s Interbank fund transfer services were disrupted, which had caused fears that maybe the Central Bank was facing another cyber-attack.





But BoZ refuted reports of a cyber-attack, attributing the disruption to frequent power outages which occurred on the evening of January 15 to the morning of January 16, 2025.





News Diggers