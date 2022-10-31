It’s Stupid To Say Lungu Is Pumping Funds To Aid Mundubile’s Campaign- Nakachinda

Raphael Nakachinda says those asserting that Brian Mundubile is being sponsored by former president Edgar Lungu are either his competitors in the PF or outsiders seeking to undermine his candidature.

And Nakachinda said Zambia will now become a country of porn stars as those in the law enforcement have failed to act against their fellow law enforcers alleged to have been involved in the act.

Asked by Daily Revelation on information that he, Shiwang’andu member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo and leader of the opposition in parliament and PF presidential candidate Brian Mundubile met with former president Edgar Lungu yesterday amid assertions that the former head of state is supportive of Mundubile’s candidature and has promised to pump in over K500,000 into his campaigns, Nakachinda said there was no such meeting as the party was yesterday commemorating the death of president Michael Sata.

He said it was therefore unfortunate to raise such “stupid” assertions, saying “we know that there are people attempting to sponsor confusion in the PF because of the democratic process,” that is taking place.

He said the time for anyone to think of having a preferred candidate is premature, saying what happened until yesterday was the central committee simply giving members an opportunity to express their interests to run for the presidency.

He said when it comes to campaigns there was a process stipulated by the constitution which entails filing in of nominations requiring a certain number of supporters at the general conference, adding that what was happening yesterday was an expression of interest.

He said all the people that have applied are credible people and seasoned politicians, as seen by the mere fact that PF has attracted a lot of people to run the party.

Nakachinda said the issue of who eventually is chosen as president is a process that will be undertaken after all the requirements in terms of the ongoing processes have been completed, including raising structures from 24 to 72, and then the members will have their say.

