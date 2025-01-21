It’s the devil’s work – Pastor arrested for d#filing his teenage daughter

Men of the Akwa Ibom State police command have arrested a pastor in the state for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter since she was 12.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Timfon John, who confirmed this to newsmen during a media briefing on Monday, January 20, said;

“We have arrested one Louis Akpojotor Mevoweoyo ‘m’, a pastor from Ughelli North LGA, residing in Ibiono Ibom, for defiling his daughter (name withheld).

Investigations revealed the suspect had been s#xually assaulting the victim since she was 12 years, the latest incident occurring in December 2024. The suspect will be prosecuted.”

The spokesperson mentioned operatives of the Command also arrested one Daniel Effiong Umoh a.k.a. Akaka ‘m’, aged 32, of Abak Itenghe, Abak LGA, for defiling a girl (name withheld).

He said the suspect, armed with a machete, dragged the victim into the bush where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. Investigations revealed a history of sexual assault by the suspect on other teenage girls.