Pandora Box Part One



IT’S THE OLD ‘PF’ THAT HIRED VEHICLES AND NOT CURRENT PF ACTING PRESIDENT ROBERT CHABINGA



…..Some lawyers are allegedly colluding with individuals to initiate baseless issues, driven by personal vendetta…..





The controversy surrounding the Patriotic Front (PF) party’s vehicle hiring has been blown out of proportion, with some individuals attempting to sue PF Acting President Robert Chabinga despite evidence showing his actions were in support of the PF party, not personal gain.





Chabinga hired vehicles, including helicopters, to support former President Edgar Lungu’s campaigns when Dr. Guy Scott refused to release vehicles from Zesco, NAPSA, and workers’ compensation. All other companies involved were paid in full, with one company receiving K800, 000, and other companies that hired vehicles for the PF were also cleared of any debts.





It’s surprising that some individuals are attempting to sue Chabinga, allegedly driven by bitterness. The fact remains that Chabinga’s actions were taken on behalf of the PF party. Some lawyers are allegedly colluding with individuals to initiate baseless issues, driven by personal vendettas.





The current administration, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has put an end to such practices prevalent under the previous PF leadership. It’s essential to hold the old PF regime accountable for their actions, rather than targeting individuals like Chabinga.