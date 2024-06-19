IT’S THE WRONG TIME TO PURSUE CONSTITUTION REFORMS – BISHOP MAMBO

Chikondi Foundation President Bishop John Mambo has warned that pursuing constitutional reforms amidst a drought and national disaster would be “suicidal.”

Bishop Mambo argues that resources should be focused on addressing the hunger crisis, not diverted to constitutional reforms.

Bishop John Mambo says Zambia has a wealth of information on constitutional reform from past commissions, including the Chona, Mvunga, John Mwanakatwe, and Mungomba Constitution Review Commissions.

He suggests that consolidating the recommendations from these commissions would result in a robust and exemplary constitution for the country.

Bishop Mambo has noted with concern that previous reform efforts have yielded recommendations that remain unimplemented, gathering dust in government offices.

He says zambia struggles to establish a durable constitution, despite having assisted other countries in crafting their own robust constitutions.

The Bishop has asked God for mercy, seeking abundant rains in the 2024-2025 farming season, which would enable resource allocation to other critical areas, including constitutional reforms.

CREDIT: QTV/QFM/NEWS