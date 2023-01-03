Its time for a serious 2023 national plan- Amb. Anthony Mukwita

The Topic: Its time for a serious 2023 national plan

…says Amb. Anthony Mukwita on Diamond TV moment

Lusaka, 02.01.23

The new Zambian leadership must now, more than ever, focus on actualising the economic and social promises it made to Zambians in election campaigns to reduce poverty and create jobs says Amb. Anthony Mukwita.

Amb. Mukwita was speaking on a 2022 recap live TV programme aired by the privately owned Diamond TV in Lusaka at the dawn of the new year in Lusaka on Monday.

“The track record of the current administration (of the UPND) has been marred with lots of unfulfilled promises ranging from unreduced fuel prices, high prices of mealie meal to a rising cost of living,” said Amb. Mukwita.

“But having been in office for only almost two years now, the government has a chance to make a positive difference in its remaining years or face the same wrath as the previous administration of the PF,” said Amb. Mukwita.

Answering to questions from host Andrew Mwansa on the widely followed late night Monday programme, Amb. Mukwita said of special note, the government must address the following issues that are perpetually coming up in the media in Zambia:

• The ever-increasing prices of fuel

• The increasing poverty as food costs rise do to fuel price hikes

• The critical shortages of drugs in hospitals

• The unclear foreign policy of Zambia between its relationship with China and the United States

• The late distribution of agro inputs such as fertilizer

Mr Mukwita said with some years left on its watch before the next polls, the current administration should stop ´cooling off´ and start delivering instead of playing the ´tired blame game´ of current economic woes being the making of the past administration because Zambians want results.

The full transcript and video of the ´new year´ programme, recasting 2022 under the newly elected UPND skies is available on Diamond TV Facebook link and DSTV channel below:

Source: Diamond TV