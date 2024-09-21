It’s time to reconsider Zesco’s state ownership – Economist Yusuf Dodia

It’s time to reconsider Zesco’s state ownership – Dodia
By Jane Chanda
Economist Yusuf Dodia says it was time for the country to take drastic measures, including reconsidering the state-owned nature of national utility, Zesco.
In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Dodia said Zesco was a dead entity that was failing to acknowledge its operational collapse.
“It’s time for drastic measures to address the energy crisis, and that includes reconsidering state-owned
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-time-to-reconsider-zescos-state-ownership-dodia/
It’s time to reconsider Zesco’s state ownership – Dodia