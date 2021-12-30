By Maiko Zulu

THE fact is that the cost of living is getting higher everyday and the beneficiaries of the austerity measures are the mines and big corporations who are getting massive tax rebates while the ordinary citizens bear the brunt of gross mismanagement of the economy.

Fuel subsidies and electricity tariff hikes will not hurt the rich but the ordinary people who where told that fuel prices will drop immediately after change of government. These are the people who were told that we were not going to go the IMF way.

Well it’s time to tell the people what is on the table in the most simple of ways without political rhetoric and without thinking everyone is an economist. Tell them why it was necessary to change government and show them the benefits of that change.

Tell the people that before things get better, they must get worse and give them a timeframe for the worst period. Tell the people why they are sacrificing for the mines which dont belong to them. Tell the youth the truth behind fuel subsidies and not those jokes of saying young people don’t drive.

If you are a cader and especially for the party in government, now is the time to go back to the communities and make people understand why subsidies have been removed and what the plan of action for economic recovery is.

As long as the least person in remote rural Zambia does not understand your vision, there will always be the ‘us and them’ syndrome and a great divide among the people. By the way, young people dont like to be cheated. Ask PF