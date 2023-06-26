IT’S TRUE, POLICE WILL DE-CAMPAIGN US IF THEY ACT OUTSIDE THE LAW – MWEETWA

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Mandevu PF Member of Parliament Christopher Shakafuswa is right when he argues that police will de-campaign the ruling if they continue being brutal and acting outside the provisions of the law.

Recently, Shakafuswa advised President Hakainde Hichilema to be wary of the police as they would de-campaign him the same way they did his predecessor Edgar Lungu.

