ITS UNCONSTITUTIONAL, DPP TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA
DPP RULES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OFFSIDE
By Darius Choonya
The Director of Public Prosecutions DPP Lilian Siyunyi has described as unconstitutional and illegal the decision by President Hakainde Hichilema of refusing to grant her a waiver of oath of office in respect to the proceedings against her before the Judicial Complaints Commission JCC.
In her notice of application for leave to apply for judicial review proceedings filed at the Lusaka High Court, Ms. Siyunyi wants proceedings before the judicial complaints commission stayed.
She has cited article 93 (1) of the Constitution which states that any decision made by the President should be in writing and under his signature.
Arising from that, Ms. Siyunyi is challenging the decision of the Judicial Complaints Commission JCC deciding that the hearing of the complaints against her with the commission should proceed.
In this matter, the DPP is facing allegations of gross misconduct and incompetence for allegedly interfering with the functions of the Director General Mary Chirwa to have former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu arrested on fresh charges.
This is getting out of hand and must therefore be resolved asap.
She has been given enough rope but too incompetent to see. All she’s been doing is tying tightly around her neck. Lungu knew how to use people. He used to give positions to the most incompetent and undeserving so that he could just be giving them instructions through his PF lawyers and they would just comply without question. This lady however is not just incompetent but is arrogant ignorant with some stupidity.
James – Your general knowledge about this issue is alarming and dangerous. This lady is being sacrificed on the altar of politics. HH knows very well what this lady knows about his role and that of his ministers. Therefore, granting her a Waiver of Oath of office is political suicide by HH himself. We have a situation in the USA where the Department of Justice was challenged to unseal the details of the reasons for the search at former President Donald Trump’s house in Florida. These are sensitive details and information but for the sake of fairness and justice the details are being revealed with caution of course. So why is HH scared to grant the waiver to an innocent citizen who was just performing her duties under very difficult circumstances. Lillian is a Professional, learned and fully competent. Unfortunately, she is dealing with people who will say one thing during the day and another in the night. Cry the beloved Country, Zambia is living under unprecedented political landscape. Every species is under threat.