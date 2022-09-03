ITS UNCONSTITUTIONAL, DPP TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

By Darius Choonya

The Director of Public Prosecutions DPP Lilian Siyunyi has described as unconstitutional and illegal the decision by President Hakainde Hichilema of refusing to grant her a waiver of oath of office in respect to the proceedings against her before the Judicial Complaints Commission JCC.

In her notice of application for leave to apply for judicial review proceedings filed at the Lusaka High Court, Ms. Siyunyi wants proceedings before the judicial complaints commission stayed.

She has cited article 93 (1) of the Constitution which states that any decision made by the President should be in writing and under his signature.

Arising from that, Ms. Siyunyi is challenging the decision of the Judicial Complaints Commission JCC deciding that the hearing of the complaints against her with the commission should proceed.

In this matter, the DPP is facing allegations of gross misconduct and incompetence for allegedly interfering with the functions of the Director General Mary Chirwa to have former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu arrested on fresh charges.