IT’S UNETHICAL FOR KAWANA TO DISEMENATE LUNGU’S HEALTH INFORMATION – M’MEMBE

…Kawana Revealed That The Former President Was Being Treated For Cancer





Thabo Kawana is offside and it is unethical for him to disclose the health condition of Sixth President Edgar Lungu.



At a media briefing Kawana who is Permanent Secretary for Information and Media disclosed that the former President had just done a chemotherapy which is a Cancer treatment





Recently Minister of Health Dr Muchima refused to give a statement in Parliament of the health status of former President saying it was private.



Reacting to Kawana revelation, Dr M’membe who heads the Socialist Party said:





The discussion and dissemination of anyone’s medical information is unethical and illegal.

This government is destroying the very fabric of us being a Christian nation and indeed Africans who are very respectful of each others personal and private lives .





In my living memory, I can’t remember any sitting government discussing and disseminating the medical information of a former president or, indeed, a political opponent. Not the information about our first president nor the second president nor the fourth president was ever disseminated by the government.





Any information that was released to the public was with the express permission of the patient and by their respective communication people or physicians.





Those in government and Mr. Thabo Kawana must be condemned seriously. It is sad that our morals have been destroyed to these levels by the UPND.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party.