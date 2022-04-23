

Larry Mweetwa

IT’S UNPROFESSIONAL FOR THOSE CLOSE TO THE PRESIDENT TO MOCK OUR MUSICIANS.

I don’t post issues on Zambian Music, 🎶 but I found this comment from one of the Zambian celebrity photographer disrespectful.

Those of you who who know me, Will remember how I was involved in organising Musicians to come perform in UK. We had PJ, AFUNIKA etc, and Marlon and JC Chinode II brought Mampi,Dandy crazy (B4 he became a Carder).

Zambian Music hasn’t diversified like our brothers from Nigeria 🇳🇬, But why make fool a brother trying to promote Zambian culture and ask him to fill up stadiums in a foreign country with very few Zambians living in diaspora such as Australia?

I love the maturity in Macky 2.