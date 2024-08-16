It’s useless for Musa to declare assets with CJ – Prof Ndulo

By Agness Changala

United States of America based constitutional expert Professor Muna Ndulo says while it is good that former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairperson Musa Mwenye declared his assets, it’s useless because the Chief Justice has no mandate to receive the declarations.

And Prof Ndulo said asset declaration code is good but needs legislation to set up a whole structure that does not target individuals.

Last month, after President Hakainde Hichilema dissolved the ACC board, Mwenye volunteered to declare his assets before Chief Justice Mumba Malila.

Mwenye has been advocating for individuals serving in public office to declare their assets as well as coming up with a law that would compel Presidents to declare their assets.

Commenting on the same in an interview with Daily Revelation on Monday, Prof Ndulo said it was useless … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-useless-for-musa-to-declare-assets-with-cj-prof-ndulo/