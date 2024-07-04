Ivan Toney reveals his fury at being tagged a substitute after role in Bellingham’s bicycle kick

England striker Ivan Toney has emphasized his crucial role in Jude Bellingham’s last-minute equalizer against Slovakia at Euro 2024

Bellingham’s acrobatic effort saved England from elimination, pushing the round of 16 match into extra time, where Harry Kane scored the winning goal to secure a quarter-final spot for the Three Lions.

While the headlines focused on the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich stars, Toney insists his contribution as a late substitute just before the equalizer was vital.

“I feel we do a lot at club football,” Toney said. “If you can’t get the ball you [do something else]. I pulled the defender away. Take nothing away from Jude… a run is not a wasted run even if you don’t get the ball.”

Toney’s stoppage time introduction was his first appearance at Euro 2024, having been left on the bench for their three group stage matches.

However, the Brentford star is not happy with being labelled a substitute, preferring to call himself a finisher.

“Yes, I was annoyed but there was still 30 minutes of football to play [including extra-time] and you have got to come out of that mood and focus,” he told reporters.

“I feel like people call them substitutes, others finishers. I think you have to be ready and there’s more than 11 players needed to win a tournament.”

Toney hopes that England manager Gareth Southgate will once again call on him as a substitute in the quarter-final match against Switzerland on Saturday, as the team aims to secure a spot in the semi-finals.