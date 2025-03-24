Ivanka Trump has broken her silence after Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump went public with their relationship on Sunday night.

The lovebirds went social media official 10 days after news broke that they are dating.

Alongside two pictures of the loved-up couple, Woods wrote on Sunday night: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.

“At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Ivanka, who was Vanessa’s sister-in-law when she was married to Donald Trump Jr., commented on the post: “So happy for you both.”

She also added a number of emojis with love hearts.