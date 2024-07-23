I’ve been a victim of ACC extortion – Amos Chanda

I’ve been a victim of ACC extortion – Amos

By Mubanga Mubanga

Former president Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda says he is a victim of threats, blackmail and extortion by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers, which he resisted and has agreed with one of the former board members’ sentiments Dr O’Brien Kaaba.

In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Chanda said extortion schemes with the ACC must come to an end for the institution to regain its credibility.

Chanda said there were extortion schemes within the ACC, where suspects were being blackmailed in order to extort … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ive-been-a-victim-of-acc-extortion-amos/