I’ve Ditched PF To Join Socialist Party Who Have Promised Me Financial Backing, Says Former PF Mayor

I’VE DITCHED PF TO JOIN SP WHO HAVE PROMISED ME FINANCIAL BACKING, SAYS FORMER PF MAYOR
Patriot Front mayoral candidate in the August 2021 general elections Evans Bwalya has resigned from the former ruling party to join the Socialist Party.
Bwalya confirmed the development in an interview, saying he opted to resign from the Patriot Front after realising that the PF leadership wanted him to recontest the Mkushi mayoral by-election, but on condition that he should have the financial muscle to supplement the Patriot Front’s political campaigns in the district.
"Yes, I can confirm that I have resigned from the Patriot Front. I arrived at the decision after realising that the Patriot Front leadership really wanted me to recontest the seat, but there were issues to ensure that the person who should contest for the Mkushi mayoral seat should be financially…
Yah , it happens Evans . Politics is never straight. But as a personal friend and a man whom I have known for some time , I have a lot of respect for you and indeed I wish you the best. Given a chance I know you are a performer. You can never let the people down.
So You mean to inform us your reason is mainly money? No conviction of the polices and the manifesto of the political helper except their pocket.
What ever happened to trusting the voters who make the choice to vote for the right candidate. Seems money can easily buy you out when the need arises.
Why not go in as an independepent person standing in for the people. We have see this happen with independent MP who have managed to beat big political parties all own their own.
This sudden emotional move which is not based on conviction is a very a worrying issue needing serious contemplation.