I’ve Ditched PF To Join Socialist Party Who Have Promised Me Financial Backing, Says Former PF Mayor

I’VE DITCHED PF TO JOIN SP WHO HAVE PROMISED ME FINANCIAL BACKING, SAYS FORMER PF MAYOR

Patriot Front mayoral candidate in the August 2021 general elections Evans Bwalya has resigned from the former ruling party to join the Socialist Party.

Bwalya confirmed the development in an interview, saying he opted to resign from the Patriot Front after realising that the PF leadership wanted him to recontest the Mkushi mayoral by-election, but on condition that he should have the financial muscle to supplement the Patriot Front’s political campaigns in the district.

“Yes, I can confirm that I have resigned from the Patriot Front. I arrived at the decision after realising that the Patriot Front leadership really wanted me to recontest the seat, but there were issues to ensure that the person who should contest for the Mkushi mayoral seat should be financially… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ive-ditched-pf-to-join-sp-who-have-promised-me-financial-support-says-former-pf-mayor/