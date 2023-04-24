I’VE EXPERIENCE IN POLITICS, I KNOW WHEN I’M COMMITTING AN OFFENCE – Davies Mwila

I’VE EXPERIENCE IN POLITICS, I KNOW WHEN I’M COMMITTING AN OFFENCE – FORMER PF SG MWILA

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has challenged Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda to have him arrested if she has proof that he was inciting violence.

And Mwila says Kasanda is an amateur in politics, adding that he has a lot of experience in that field and knows when he is committing an offence.

Reacting to Kasanda’s statement in which she warned him to desist from inciting violence or he would be arrested, Mwila argued that he simply made a political statement when he addressed mourners at the funeral of former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji’s father, recently.

(News Diggers)