I’VE LEFT PHYSICAL FIGHTS FOR MY KIDS, PF MP MUNG’ANDU TELLS BINWELL  MPUNDU

I’VE LEFT PHYSICAL FIGHTS FOR MY KIDS, MUNG’ANDU TELLS BINWELL



CHAMA South PF MP Davison Mung’andu says he is above physical fights. On Friday, Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu said he would have beaten up Mung’andu if he chose to be uncivil.





Commenting on this in an interview, Sunday, Mung’andu said he had left such fights for his children.





“I am above fights, I have left fights to my children, you know I have children who are closer to Binwell, let him not think that we are age mates or we are the same. When we meet in Parliament, we might look young, tell him that I simply send my son, my son will deal with Binwell perfectly well physically, not me, I am above that”.



