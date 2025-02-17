I’VE LEFT PHYSICAL FIGHTS FOR MY KIDS, PF MP MUNG’ANDU TELLS BINWELL  MPUNDU

I’VE LEFT PHYSICAL FIGHTS FOR MY KIDS, MUNG’ANDU TELLS BINWELL
CHAMA South PF MP Davison Mung’andu says he is above physical fights. On Friday, Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu said he would have beaten up Mung’andu if he chose to be uncivil.
Commenting on this in an interview, Sunday, Mung’andu said he had left such fights for his children.
“I am above fights, I have left fights to my children, you know I have children who are closer to Binwell, let him not think that we are age mates or we are the same. When we meet in Parliament, we might look young, tell him that I simply send my son, my son will deal with Binwell perfectly well physically, not me, I am above that”.
News Diggers
People get physical when they develop an airlock in their brain. Those whose brains are functioning normally use words to put across their argument or idea.
Having a short fuse is a liability, not an asset. It is not something to be proud of.