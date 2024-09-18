I’VE TOLD ACC, DEC, POLICE, OP ABOUT CDF ABUSE IN NDOLA… I know one MP who has oiled all his family members – MAYOR

I’VE TOLD ACC, DEC, POLICE, OP ABOUT CDF ABUSE IN NDOLA – MAYOR … I know one MP who has oiled all his family members
By Chinoyi Chipulu
Ndola mayor Jones Kalyati says despite officials from the ACC, DEC, police and Office of the President visiting his office and telling them about resource abuse, the rampant abuse of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) by the constituency development committees has continued.
And Kalyati said he knows a member of parliament in Ndola who removed all the people who were selected for bursaries and put his own people there people, saying the same has oiled all his family members handsomely.
In an interview with Daily Revelation, Kalyati urged the authorities to act on the alleged CDF abuse in the district.
He accused Constituency Development Committee (CDC) members of enriching
