Tyler Perry has taken to Instagram to celebrate Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex turned 41 on August 4, but Tyler celebrated via Instagram today.

He wrote that he has had a front row seat to her life these past few years and he has watched her endure what would have broken a lot of people.

He added that he is incredibly proud to see how happy she, her husband and kids are now.

Recall that when Meghan and Harry arrived the US during the height of the pandemic, after giving up their position as senior members of the royal family, it was at one of Tyler Perry’s houses in California that they stayed for three months before getting their own home.