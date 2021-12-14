ACTIVIST-HON MUNSANJE



IMMIGRATION USED: IVORY COAST MUST PETITION 2012 LOSS TO ZAMBIA FOR USING A FOREIGN BASED PLAYER.

In 2012, one of the Sunzu family member, Stophilla Sunzu, participated in bringing AFCON Cup Glory to Zambia. Today, after UPND being ushered in office, the Sunzus are said to be Congolese?

In Sunzu’s house, the X-President, ECL, rents. I feel the New Dawners want to fix Sunzu for renting his house to X-President and now alleging the Zambian to be Congolese. Ivory Coast, petition 2012 AFCON loss to Zed.

Ba immigration, in 2012, where were you? Is someone using you to bring down everyone? Enewe, next, it will be me being Zimbabwean. Ba immigration! Cool down.

Take it easy!