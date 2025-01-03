J.D. Vance defends far-right German party as he promotes Elon Musk endorsement

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance defended a far-right, anti-immigrant German political party after billionaire Elon Musk revealed plans to use his social media platform to promote the group.

A spokesperson for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party confirmed this week that Musk planned to host a discussion with AfD’s chancellor candidate Alice Weidel.

On Tuesday, Vance pushed back on the idea that AfD was a “Nazi-lite” party, calling it “slander.”

“American media slanders AfD as Nazi-lite, But AfD is most popular in the same areas of Germany that were most resistant to the Nazis,” Vance wrote on X.

Along with his post, Vance shared a column titled “Only the AfD Can Save Germany,” penned by Musk, which encouraged Germans to vote for the party.

“I’m not endorsing a party in the German elections, as it’s not my country and we hope to have good relations with all Germans,” the vice president-elect claimed. “But this is an interesting piece.”

His claim was quickly challenged by James Jackson, a journalist in Germany, who tweeted a map that apparently debunked the claim of Nazi resistance.

The German government accused Musk of election interference after the article was published.