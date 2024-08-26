J.D. Vance says ‘cat lady’ comment was sarcasm and people ‘took it the wrong way’

Senator J.D. Vance, running mate to Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, addressed the controversy surrounding his previous remarks about “childless cat ladies” on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Vance emphasized that his comment, made in 2021, was sarcastic and misunderstood, stating that his only regret was the misinterpretation of his words.

During the interview, Vance clarified that his original intent was to highlight the economic barriers preventing many women from starting families, expressing that his administration, alongside Trump, aims to improve conditions to enable family growth. However, this explanation may not appease critics, including prominent figures like Oprah Winfrey, who criticized Vance directly in her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Vance’s comments initially emerged as a critique of Democratic leaders such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pointing out that they do not have children. Despite repeated opportunities to fully retract his statement, Vance reiterated his stance to NBC’s Kristen Welker, expressing regret only for the public’s reception of his comment and accusing the DNC and Kamala Harris of misrepresenting his words.