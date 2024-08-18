J.D. Vance’s campaign plane malfunctions, forces emergency landing

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance’s campaign plane, a Boeing 737 famously dubbed “Trump Force Two,” made an emergency landing on Friday due to a door-seal malfunction shortly after takeoff. The incident adds to a growing list of technical issues surrounding Boeing aircraft this year.

JD Vance's plane just departed for a second time from Milwaukee headed for Cincinnati after coming back "due to a possible issue with the aircraft," according to a airport spokesperson. Airport says plane taxied w/out incident "under it's own power" pic.twitter.com/bhPN6juTQ2 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 16, 2024

Vance, a key figure in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, was on his way back to Cincinnati after attending a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he addressed the Milwaukee Police Association. The emergency landing was confirmed by his campaign representative, Taylor Van Kirk.

Traveling with Vance were his wife, Usha Vance, their dog, and campaign staffers. The plane had just taken off when the malfunction was detected, prompting the pilot to return to the Milwaukee airport for an emergency landing. Fortunately, the issue was resolved in less than an hour, allowing the flight to continue to Cincinnati without further incident.

This event is the latest in a series of problems faced by Boeing 737 aircraft, including a door-plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight in January and other incidents involving engine covers and tyres on Boeing-operated flights.