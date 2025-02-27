J.D. Vance’s hometown newspaper incinerates him as a “lapdog vice president” in a scathing new editorial that has MAGA world howling with rage.



This one has gotta hurt….



“J.D. Vance has really done Ohio proud these last few weeks, hasn’t he?” begins Marilou Johanek’s piece in the Ohio Capital Journal.





“The lapdog vice-president, with evidently a lot of time on his hands, has managed to be firmly rebuked by Pope Francis, denounced by outraged NATO allies and widely ridiculed for his bizarre ‘masculinity’ rant at a weekend MAGAfest just a month into his tenure,” she wrote. “Way to create a buzz/acute embarrassment back home!”



In one particularly scathing section of the piece, Johanek took Vance to task for claiming to be a committed Catholic while constantly espousing hateful views that run contrary to everything that Jesus Christ taught—



“‘Devout Catholic’ convert Vance went all glib and combative on compassion and care for the ‘least of these’ because they included Brown and Black mothers and fathers and children fleeing horrendous homelands for hope,” she wrote.





“But upholding the dignity of every human being (native-born or not) as a core tenet of Christianity clashes with the core MAGA mission to degrade, shackle and ship terrified families back to the foreign hellscapes they fled. Vance threw nasty and mean into the mix to look tough on dehumanized ‘illegals’ and scorn mercy. He is a dutiful, if not decent, Trump toady,” she continued.





Johanek also slammed the former senator from Ohio for his “nondescript role as an appendage in the Trump-Musk administration,” an apropos description given the manner in which Vance has been playing second fiddle to MAGA oligarch Elon Musk.





“The last thing the world needs now is a U.S. vice-president trashing eighty years of foreign policy with America’s closest and most enduring friends,” Johanek went on on, ripping the disastrous foreign policy that Trump, Musk, and Vance have been forging.





And it is disastrous. In an incredibly short amount of time they have managed to alienate our European allies, justify Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and irreparably shred the United States’ credibility on the world stage.





Our adversaries never dreamed of an American president as lockstep with their interests as Donald Trump.



Johanek ripped Vance as a “shameless election denier” who is working for an “authoritarian regime lawlessly dismantling a democratic republic.”





“He morphed from Never-Trumper to groveling suck-up for unimagined power, but he can’t quite pull it off as a poser with a makeover beard spewing stupid and offensive and strange,” she wrote.



“Vance has been doing us proud by attacking friends, embracing enemies, insulting humanitarians, drawing papal ire, and pontificating laughably on what makes a man a man,” she continued.



“Seriously, what is wrong with J.D.?” she concluded.



The answer? A hell of a lot.



