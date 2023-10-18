J.K Rowling insists she will not accept that transwomen are women despite being cancelled for it

J.K. Rowling has continued to stand her ground, even in the face of criticism and cancelation from the transgender community, for her unwavering position that transgender women are not women.

The renowned author of the Harry Potter series took to the social media platform X on October 17 to share a text-based image that declared, “Repeat after us: Transwomen are women.” In response to this statement, Rowling simply wrote, “No.”

Since 2020, Rowling has faced substantial backlash from members of the LGBTQIA community for her steadfast assertion that transwomen should not be considered women and should not occupy spaces traditionally designated for women.

This has led to public disapproval from both her fans and notable stars of the Harry Potter franchise, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne, who have openly expressed their disagreement with her views. However, Rowling remains resolute in her stance, seemingly unaffected by the controversy surrounding her.

In previous slams against the trans community, JK Rowling insisted that pro-trans men can’t define what a woman is. This was captured in her reply to trans activist, Reporter India Willoughby, the U.K.’s “first trans newsreader.”

“I’m more of a woman than J.K. Rowling ever will be,” Willoughby, a biological male, wrote.

Rowling, a woman, fired back at Willoughby, writing: “Citation needed.”