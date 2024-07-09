Jack Mkandawire mentors Edgar Lungu.

Free lessons to PF is that

Let them put their house in order and stop this drama from the former republican president Edgar Chagwa Lunga.

Mr Lungu issued a grave State statement that he had resigned from active politics after losing 2021 August elections.

Truth be told.

Zambia is not a Red and Black game.

Zambians are tired of the Lungu behavior thus why we rejected him despite his development Mr go to the farm .

what is it now that you do better that you failed and why did you fail to do it when you were president of zambia.

Stop wasting time on masquarading as PF president.

What kind of a party is this which has 3 presidents in the same polical party.

Time is not on your side!!

Leave HH and the UPND out of your madness and brouhaha politics concentrate on resolving your wrangles amicably.

President hakainde hichilema has tolerated you for a long time but you are taking him for granted stop it Sir.



Ends