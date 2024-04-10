Movie star, Jackie Chan has spoken out regarding speculation about his health, after some fans voiced their concern.

The actor celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday, April 7 and and shared a glimpse from different film sets over the years on his Instagram page, explaining his shock at the milestone age.

In a lengthy caption, he also took the opportunity to dispel any rumors about his health, after pictures emerged of him looking ‘old’ with white hair and a matching beard.

70 year old Jackie Chan gives update after concerns were raised over his health

He began: ‘Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: “Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!” Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second – I’m 70 years old already?

‘After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: “Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.” Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.

‘Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health. I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry!

‘It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.’

‘Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character,’ Jackie continued.

‘I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today.