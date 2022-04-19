I call for the immediate resignation or removal of the following Senior Government officials from their positions;
1. Mr. Bradford Machila – Principal Private Secretary Statehouse.
2. Mr. Christopher Mundia – Special Assistant to the President for Legal Affairs.
3. Mr. Mulilo Kabesha- Attorney General.
4. Mr. Marshal Muchende- Solictor General.
5. Ms. Lillian Siyunyi- Director of Public Persecution.
6. Ms. Natasha Kalimukwa- Administrator General and official receiver.
Their continued stay in various portfolios is inimical to the interests of the Zambian people.
I Submit.
Silavwe Jackson
President
GPZ.
