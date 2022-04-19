I call for the immediate resignation or removal of the following Senior Government officials from their positions;

1. Mr. Bradford Machila – Principal Private Secretary Statehouse.

2. Mr. Christopher Mundia – Special Assistant to the President for Legal Affairs.

3. Mr. Mulilo Kabesha- Attorney General.

4. Mr. Marshal Muchende- Solictor General.

5. Ms. Lillian Siyunyi- Director of Public Persecution.

6. Ms. Natasha Kalimukwa- Administrator General and official receiver.

Their continued stay in various portfolios is inimical to the interests of the Zambian people.

I Submit.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

19:04:22