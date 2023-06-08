JACKSON SILAVWE OF THE GOLDEN PARTY BUYS A SOFA AS BIRTHDAY GIFT FOR BROTHER EMPHRAIM

He wrote….

As committed, this afternoon I handled over the velvet grey sofa set I have purchased to my Brother Ephraim Son of Africa and the wife from Brook Crafts. On 31st May, 2023, on my facebook post, Sir Ephraim requested me to buy for him a sofa set that was in the picture (background) as a birthday present, to which I agreed. My Brother Ephraim, thank you being a blessing to many of us through your music ministry.🙏

The furniture at Brook Crafts is locally made, strong, neat and durable.

Please Call/whatsApp them:

0972 070048

0974 064632

0970 264720

Email: [email protected]

SJ.