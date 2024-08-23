Jacob Zuma welcomes ‘scientific and honest’ Floyd Shivambu into MK Party

Opposition uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma, has described EFF defector Floyd Shivambu as a politician who is both “scientific and honest”, something he says he saw during Shivambu’s time in the ANC Youth League.

Zuma commended Shivambu for his wise choices regarding his political career.

The former president-turned opposition leader made these remarks while giving his welcome speech to Shivambu, who recently defected from the EFF to become a member of the MK Party.

“This fellow (Shivambu), I’ve known since his youth in the ANC Youth League, that’s when I realized he’s a genuine politician,” Zuma mentioned.

“He possesses a style of politics that I consider to be scientific, and he is an honest politician,” he added.

Shivambu became a member of the MKP after stepping down as the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). This move was made last week and was publicly announced during a press conference.

The MK Party conducted a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday to unveil its national leadership structure.

The press conference also covered the current political climate and the latest developments in South Africa.

Zuma took a stance, stating that the MK Party is the solution to the public’s concerns regarding their economic future.

He criticized political parties, especially his former party the ANC, for prioritizing their political agendas over addressing the country’s ongoing issues.

“MK Party is the solution for the citizens of South Africa,” Zuma declared.

Zuma requested more time for his party to refine and adapt its policies and initiatives aimed at bettering the nation.