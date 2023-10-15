Jada Pinkett Smith was ‘shocked’ when Will Smith called her ‘wife’ during Oscars rant

Hollywood Actress, Jada Pinkett said she was shocked after Will Smith, her estranged “husband,” addressed her as “wife” to comedian Chris Rock before slapping him at the 2022 Oscars.

Jada recalled this recently, in an interview with NBC’S Hoda Kotb.

She disclosed that both she and Will have been living separate lives for the past 7 years.

Due to this fact, she said she was “really shocked” with how he described her during his fit of rage.

Remember that Will had told Chris Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”, in a rage and slapped him after the comedian joked about Jada’s bald head (her struggles with alopecia).

In the interview with NBC, Jada revealed that she and Will haven’t called each other “husband and wife” in a long, long time, which startled her when he addressed her as “wife”.

She revealed that mixed with the heated moment, having heard those words, completely caught her off guard.

The actress also claimed that she was more focused on Will, not knowing what exactly was wrong with him when Chris approached her to apologize to her, during the commercial break.