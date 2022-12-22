JADEL KATONGO READY TO REPRESENT ZAMBIA..

After Successfully bringing Scottish based, born in England with Zambian decent “Frankie Musonda” on board

Faz have turned their attention to another English born defender with Zambian decent “Jadel Katongo”

Katongo is more likely to represent Zambia before Aime Mabika.

Aime Mabika’s case is more complicated than that of Katongo.

Mabika was born in Zambia with African Blood (Parents being Congolese)

Despite the circumstances Faz have kept on pushing for both defenders and now it’s looking likely ⚽