Jadon Sancho returns to Man Utd after meeting with Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho has returned to Manchester United after a meeting with Erik ten Hag to discuss his future at the club.

Following a public disagreement with Ten Hag that led to his exile last season, Sancho is now back in training after resolving the issues with the Dutchman.

According to Sky Sports, their discussion focused on Sancho’s future, resulting in a mutual decision to move past their previous conflicts, potentially paving the way for Sancho’s inclusion in United’s squad for the upcoming season.

Sancho will not be part of United’s squad for their pre-season friendly against Rosenborg, but he will be available for selection afterward.

The Red Devils are set to face the Rangers on July 20.

During his productive loan spell back at Dortmund, Sancho scored three goals and provided three assists in 21 games across all competitions.

He has made 82 appearances for United, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

As United prepare for their match against Rosenborg, attention will soon shift to Ten Hag’s team selection. Seeing Sancho back in a red shirt would be a notable development.