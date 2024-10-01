Jadon Sancho says anything is possible with Cole Palmer in team

Jadon Sancho has expressed his belief that Chelsea’s potential is limitless with Cole Palmer on the squad, praising his impressive form at the start of the season.

Palmer made headlines on Saturday by becoming the first player to net four goals in the first half of a Premier League match, as Chelsea triumphed 4-2 over Brighton.

“When you have a player in your team like Cole Palmer, then anything is possible,” Sancho said.

“I’ve known Cole a long time, since our days together at [Manchester] City. I’ve always watched him, and I always thought he would go on to be a great player. He’s showing that now at Chelsea.

“We see what he’s capable of each day in training; we see the quality he has, and honestly, it’s no real surprise to me to see him score four goals.him,

“In fact, he could have scored five or six goals! I’m sure he will be fuming not to add to his tally, but in all seriousness, he’s such a quality player. Having a player like Cole alongside you is very good, and I’m happy to assist him.”

Sancho won the penalty, which Palmer converted for his second goal, and also set up the fourth, as he earned his third assist in three games since joining the club from Manchester United.

“I thought I started off a bit slow [against Brighton], but I feel like I grew into the game,” Sancho said.

“I’m happy to have been able to assist for goals in recent games; I’m settling in well here, and I just want to keep this momentum going and keep being able to assist my teammates. Or even get a first goal, that would be nice!”