Jadon Sancho thrilled to be part of Chelsea’s ‘project’ following his transfer

Jadon Sancho has expressed his excitement about joining Chelsea’s “project” after completing a move from Manchester United on an initial loan, which will become permanent next summer.

The 24-year-old winger finalised his transfer to Chelsea on Saturday, following last-minute negotiations on transfer deadline day.

According to sources, Chelsea did not pay a loan fee but will cover most of Sancho’s wages for the season. The deal’s total cost could rise to £25 million ($32.8m), depending on Chelsea’s performance this season.

“I’m really excited to be here. London is where I grew up, and I’m happy to be back,” Sancho said in a statement.

“The manager spoke to me about the project, and, for a young player, it’s exciting. Hopefully I can bring goals and assists to the Bridge.”

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in a high-profile €85 million transfer in July 2023, following a lengthy negotiation period.

However, he struggled to recapture his impressive form from Germany, making only 83 appearances for United and contributing just 12 goals and six assists.

Sancho is now aiming to rejuvenate his career after facing challenges in recent years. He hasn’t played a competitive match for United in over a year and was omitted from Erik ten Hag’s squad for the first two Premier League games of the current season.

Last season, Sancho spent the second half on loan at Borussia Dortmund after being excluded from United’s first team following a public dispute with Ten Hag.

During his loan spell, he played a key role in Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final at Wembley, where they were defeated 2-0 by Real Madrid.

A product of Watford and Manchester City’s youth academies, Sancho has earned 23 senior caps for England.

However, he has not featured for the national team since 2021 and was absent from both the 2022 World Cup and this summer’s European Championship in Germany.