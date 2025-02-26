JAILED EX-MINISTER BOWMAN LUTAMBO OFFERS TO REPAY K800,000 IN FAILED PROPERTY DEAL



Jailed former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has submitted in court that he is willing to pay back money owed to Zambezi East law-maker Brian Kambita over a failed property deal.





Mr. Kabita sued Mr. Lusambo demanding over K800,000 refund following his failure to hand over a certificate of title for a house the convict sold to him.





The plaintiff and Mr. Lusambo entered into an agreement on August 23, 2024 for a house purchase in Lusaka.





The agreement required Mr. Lusambo, who had not been jailed at the time, to transfer ownership of the house and hand over the keys within two weeks of receiving payment.





In defence, Mr. Lusambo, through his lawyers, says he will aver at trial that the contract in issue was frustrated due to unforeseen and extraneous circumstances.





He said this is so because the house in question became a subject of criminal investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), thereby rendering the contract performance impossible.



(Zambia Daily Mail)