Jailed Senegal opposition leader admitted to hospital

Senegal’s jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who has been on hunger strike in prison to protest against his criminal charges, has been admitted to hospital, his party and local sources say.The leader of the now-dissolved Pastef party was detained last week and charged with calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state among other crimes.

He began his hunger strike soon after.

On Sunday evening, his party sent a press statement saying that he had been admitted for emergency care.

It said it was holding the authorities responsible for his condition.

“Prior to his imprisonment, he was in good health and had no known illnesses,” it said.