Jamaican dancehall star Bounty Killer reacts as he gets U.S. visa reinstated after 15 years

Legendary Jamaican dancehall star Bounty Killer returned to the United States for the first time in 15 years after his visa was reinstated. Bounty Killer, born Rodney Basil Price, took to Instagram to express his gratitude and announce that he touched down in the North American nation on Tuesday.

“God is the greatest all the times despite how it may seem like in March 2010 my visa was revoked for what reasons up until this day is unknown fast forward 15yrs later today March 2025 i arrived in the states with no hassle the greatest thing I never had to beg bend or bow i stayed true to myself vigilant and resilient,” the 52-year-old wrote alongside a photo of him sitting in a plane.

The Look Into My Eyes singer’s announcement comes after fellow Jamaican dancehall stars Vybz Kartel and Beenie Man similarly had their U.S. visas reinstated after several years, Caribbean National Weekly reported.

The comments section of Bounty Killer’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow musicians including Vybz Kartel, Shaggy, Ziggy Marley, and Gramps Morgan.

In a previous interview, Bounty Killer touched on how the revocation of his U.S. visa negatively impacted his career and personal life.

“I don’t even know how I survive. Most of my fans are in the US, and that’s where the music market is biggest,” he explained, per Jamaica Observer. “I can’t even get to go promote my songs or greet my fans or even my family, my kids. I got several kids in the US, so this affected me devastatingly.”