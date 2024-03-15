Jamaican Dancehall Star Vybz Kartel Wins Appeal Over Murder Conviction

Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel has had his murder conviction overturned after a successful appeal to the Privy Council in London. The 48-year-old artist, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was serving a life sentence for the killing of Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2014.

The appeal argued that a juror accused of attempting to bribe others during the trial should have been disqualified, casting doubt on the fairness of the proceedings. Now, authorities in Jamaica will decide whether to retry the case.

Kartel’s trial, spanning 64 days, marked one of Jamaica’s longest legal proceedings. Initially sentenced to a minimum of 35 years behind bars, his term was later reduced to 32-and-a-half years.

The case revolved around the disappearance of Clive Williams, allegedly last seen at Kartel’s residence in August 2011. Williams and another individual were said to have been entrusted with firearms belonging to Kartel, but when they failed to return them, they were reportedly summoned to the artist’s house. Prosecutors argued that they were attacked, with Williams never seen alive again.

Throughout the trial, Kartel and his co-defendants, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, maintained their innocence. Their appeal to the Privy Council was their final recourse in seeking to overturn the verdict.

In its ruling, the Privy Council emphasized the failure to remove the juror accused of bribery, stating that it compromised the integrity of the trial and violated the defendants’ right to a fair hearing. The court did not address other arguments raised by the defense, deeming the bribery allegations alone sufficient to nullify the convictions.