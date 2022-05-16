CHUNGU WAS COVERING CHIMESE-WITNESS

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has heard that Chita Lodge Managing Director JAMES CHUNGU approached the state and claimed ownership of the properties that allegedly belonged to Former Zambia Air Force Commander ERIC CHIMESE.

This is in a matter were Lieutenant General CHIMESE retired and Mr. CHUNGU are charged with five counts of abuse of authority and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi.

A State Witness KWALEYELA MUKELEBAI says from the evidence gathered, he noticed that this was a clear case of concealling a property from the true owner.

Mr. MUKELEBAI also alleged that the action by Mr. CHUNGU was a case of third party laundering which is common were a person may not have an explanation of how he or she got the property in question.

The Court was informed that in doing so, Mr. CHUNGU even claimed a nearby property that belonged to Former ZAF Commander DAVID MUMA and not General CHIMESE.

Mr. MUKELEBAI said Mr. CHUNGU told the state that General CHIMESE never spent any money on the properties that he was claiming as his.

He also informed the Court that the property that General CHIMESE declared and those linked to him were different.

Earlier Lusaka Magistrate, CHANDA SUNGE dismissed an application by the State to admit photocopied documents.

The Court wondered why a witness who does not work for ZAF had managed to get the documents when the officers who work for the institution failed to access them.

Magistrate SUNGE further said the Commissioner of Oath who certified the document omitted to put the date.

CREDIT: ZNBC